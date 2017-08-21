VOTE: Pick the KOLD News 13 play of the week - Tucson News Now

    Sunnyside's Jose Silva's 97-yard interception return for a touchdown.
    Ironwood Ridge's Andrew Cook's tumbling 43-yard reception.
    Catalina's Phillipe Kijana's pick-six.
By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Each week, KOLD News 13 viewers help select the top high school football play of the week.

On Sunday, we select the top three plays and the viewers vote. The winner will be highlighted during Overtime on Friday.

This week's candidates are:

• Sunnyside’s Jose Silva's 97-yard interception return for a touchdown.

• Ironwood Ridge’s Andrew Cook's tumbling 43-yard reception.

• Catalina’s Phillipe Kijana's pick-six.

