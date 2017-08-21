Brandon Dixon hits three Triple-A home runs

UA Baseball product Brandon Dixon (’13) hit three home runs on Sunday and drove in seven runs to lead the Triple-A Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) to a 13-6 win over Rochester.

Dixon hit home runs one in the first, second and fourth inning, becoming the first Bats player to record a three-home run game since Austin Kearns on July 5, 2005, against Indianapolis.

He played on the Wildcats 2012 national championship team and is in his first season at Triple-A.

Dixon is batting .254 with15 home runs and 56 RBI.

The third baseman was originally drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was traded at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in 2015 to the Reds.

He played three seasons at UA where he hit .314 in 130 games for the Wildcats, batting .369 as a junior.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.