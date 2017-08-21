Brandon Dixon hits three Triple-A home runs

UA Baseball product Brandon Dixon (’13) hit three home runs on Sunday and drove in seven runs in a win for the Triple-A Louisville Bats.
Each week, KOLD News 13 viewers help select the top high school football play of the week.
Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam in a nine-run first inning and the Minnesota Twins routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
The Wildcats quarterback situation did not become any more clear as Fall Camp comes to a close.
