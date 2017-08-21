Elementary teachers use solar eclipse for education

This week Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery joined us for our "What's For Lunch" segment.
As Julie VanderWeken was coming home from the store, she caught a man stealing mail in broad daylight near Laguna and 15th.
There may be some good and some bad with the coming gentrification of the neighborhood, but it's still a question mark.
Second grade students at Lulu Walker Elementary School spent a week preparing to see a once-in-a lifetime phenomenon, the solar eclipse. Although, students in Tucson only saw a partial eclipse, teachers still used it as a teaching opportunity.
Tucson police is investigating a homicide in the 4400 block of East 28th Street.
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
A 2-month-old baby believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
Mike VII has officially been chosen. Dr. David Baker with the LSU Vet School confirmed "Harvey" is the new Mike the Tiger.
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.
