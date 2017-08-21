Elementary teachers use solar eclipse for education

Second grade students at Lulu Walker Elementary School spent a week preparing to see a once-in-a lifetime phenomenon, the solar eclipse.

Although, students in Tucson only saw a partial eclipse, teachers still used it as a teaching opportunity.

2nd graders at Lulu Walker Ele are doing solar eclipse crafts before they head out to look at the sun. You can see them in their lab coats pic.twitter.com/qMnMU81UD7 — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) August 21, 2017

For the past week, students worked on science projects involving the sun.

They got a chance to see how UV rays change the color of the solar beads and what strength of sunscreen will best protect them.

But most importantly, they practiced how to put on solar glasses and experimented with different pin hole viewers so they could see the sun.

As a STEM school, teacher wanted to take full advantage of the eclipse and get students involved.

“The kids get really excited about it and it makes them want to learn more and make up their own projects,” said Lori Larussa, 2nd grade teacher at Lulu Walker Elementary. “It just makes school more meaningful. It better prepares them for the future and they are more excited about coming and being here and learning.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.