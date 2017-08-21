I-10 WB lane blocked after deadly wrong way crash

The left lane of Interstate 10 westbound is blocked after a deadly crash between Pinal Air Park and Sandario.

The Department of Public Safety said one vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, and struck a tractor trailer.

Quentin Mehr, spokesman for DPS, said authorities started receiving calls just before 2 a.m. about a black pick up truck driving east in the westbound lanes. Just a few minutes later, DPS received a call about the crash.

Mehr said the driver of the pick up was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver of the semi was not hurt.

