TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. Eclipse day is here

It's here. The excitement of this day of darkness is not lost on the people of southern Arizona.

In Tucson the moon will cross the sun's path beginning at 9:15 a.m., and will be visible for 2 hours and 46 minutes. The peak viewing time is estimated to be 10:35 a.m.

A word of warning, Arizona will not see a total eclipse so it will not be safe at any point to look at the sun without special eclipse glasses.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2ik9XLh



2. Father cautions others after son receives $930 check for body spray

A local father is speaking out after his teenage son nearly fell victim to what he calls a “disturbing scam” as he tried to sell perfume on-line.

Chris Rasmussen’s son, Luis, recently posted an ad for an 8-pack of body spray for $20 bucks on the app, “Wish Local” – as a way to get money to support his photography hobby.



Within an hour of posting the ad, he got a response from a man in Texas, who said he was ready to send a check. The man in Texas wanted his son to deposit a check for $930, keep $200 for himself and send $730 back. To most kids that’d seem like a great deal - Luis felt let down when he realized it could be a hoax.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2iiM1HS



3. I-10 WB lane blocked after deadly wrong way crash

The left lane of Interstate 10 westbound is blocked after a deadly crash between Pinal Air Park and Sandario.

The Department of Public Safety said one vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, and struck a tractor trailer.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2xk4eaL



HAPPENING TODAY

Happy birthday, Tucson! There's a free birthday bash at the Presidio Museum downtown.

There will be dancing, food tastings, and a cannon firing to mark the city's 242nd year.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the festivities kick off at 6 p.m.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says we'll see mostly clear skies this morning.

Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

The partial eclipse in Tucson begins at 9:16 a.m. The maximum eclipse we'll see (59% coverage) will be at 10:36 a.m. Then the partial eclipse will end at 12:03 p.m.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.