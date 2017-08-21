TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!
TOP STORIES
It's here. The excitement of this day of darkness is not lost on the people of southern Arizona.
In Tucson the moon will cross the sun's path beginning at 9:15 a.m., and will be visible for 2 hours and 46 minutes. The peak viewing time is estimated to be 10:35 a.m.
A word of warning, Arizona will not see a total eclipse so it will not be safe at any point to look at the sun without special eclipse glasses.
A local father is speaking out after his teenage son nearly fell victim to what he calls a “disturbing scam” as he tried to sell perfume on-line.
Chris Rasmussen’s son, Luis, recently posted an ad for an 8-pack of body spray for $20 bucks on the app, “Wish Local” – as a way to get money to support his photography hobby.
Within an hour of posting the ad, he got a response from a man in Texas, who said he was ready to send a check. The man in Texas wanted his son to deposit a check for $930, keep $200 for himself and send $730 back. To most kids that’d seem like a great deal - Luis felt let down when he realized it could be a hoax.
The left lane of Interstate 10 westbound is blocked after a deadly crash between Pinal Air Park and Sandario.
The Department of Public Safety said one vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, and struck a tractor trailer.
HAPPENING TODAY
Happy birthday, Tucson! There's a free birthday bash at the Presidio Museum downtown.
There will be dancing, food tastings, and a cannon firing to mark the city's 242nd year.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the festivities kick off at 6 p.m.
WEATHER
Meteorologist Kira Miner says we'll see mostly clear skies this morning.
Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
The partial eclipse in Tucson begins at 9:16 a.m. The maximum eclipse we'll see (59% coverage) will be at 10:36 a.m. Then the partial eclipse will end at 12:03 p.m.
