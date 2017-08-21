Tucson police investigate southside homicide - Tucson News Now

Tucson police investigate southside homicide

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police is investigating a homicide in the 4400 block of East 28th Street.

Police have not yet released any other information.

Tucson News Now will provide updates when more information becomes available.

