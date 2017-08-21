What's For Lunch: Hub Salmon

This week Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery joined us for our "What's For Lunch" segment.
Blue Banana Frozen Yogurt joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak on Thursday, Aug. 10, to talk yogurt, gelato and smoothies.
Make "Bourbon Peppercorn Sauce" to sizzle through the rest of summer.
Help hydrate our heroes and get a free sub.
Breakfast is delicious at any hour of the day.
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
A 2-month-old baby believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.
The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday. We'll only see a partial eclipse here in the ArkLaTex, but it's still expected to put on a pretty good show.
