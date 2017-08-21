Sen. Flake not attending President Trump's rally in Phoenix

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who has taken criticism from President Donald Trump recently, will not be attending the President's rally in Phoenix.

When asked if the senator would be showing up at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Flake's staff member said, "No."

"Senator Flake has a full day of previously-scheduled meetings with Customs and Border Patrol, county sheriffs, small business owners, and local leaders from around the state," Communications Director Jason Samuels said in an e-mail to Tucson News Now.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has said he will also skip the rally.

In a tweet Thursday, Aug. 17, Trump personally called out Flake, saying, "Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!"

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Flake is in the midst of a 2018 re-election campaign, and Ward appears to be his biggest challenger.

Flake had recently published an op-ed piece in the New York Times that was critical of the president's policies on immigration.

Flake had also recently published a book, "Conscience of a Conservative." Literature critics said the book is critical of Trump's style of politics.

