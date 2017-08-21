Solar eclipse exictement fills UA mall Monday morning

Americans are staking out prime viewing spots along a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the sun Monday.

As crowds of people stretched across the University of Arizona mall Monday morning to enjoy the solar eclipse over Tucson, the staff at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium couldn't believe the size of its viewing party.



"We were stunned," said Flandrau's Associate Director of Communications Shipherd Reed.



The planetarium team estimated Monday's event at 1,500 people. Reed said staff kept busy with professional-grade telescopes and astronomy students provided answers for all the amateur questions about the eclipse.



Michelle Higgins pulled her son Mike, a high school senior, out of class to experience the eclipse on campus. She said they waited too long to buy glasses so they made their own viewer.



"If you were at an eclipse using a cereal box staring at the ground, people would think you're crazy but here people would probably understand it's just cool," joked Mike.

Raul Olivas picked up his grandson from school to see the eclipse on campus. He said OJ Rodriquez's parents were working, so he wanted to make sure the boy could experience something he couldn't see at school.



"It's just amazing to see the solar eclipse," said Rodriquez. "I wish my telescope could see this."



Bethysa Bueno scooped up her kids as well. She said Giulia and Mateus could have watched with the rest of their classmates, but she couldn't pass up the event on campus.



"We have a really nice community here at the U of A," she said.

Don Hubman would agree. He and his fellow El Grupo Youth Cycling riders biked onto the mall to avoid any traffic. Hubman said they wanted to remain mobile Monday morning so they could see the eclipse from various spots around Pima County. He said the university was a solid starting place.

"There's an energy," said Hubman. "There's a promotion of being outside."



