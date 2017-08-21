Solar eclipse exictement fills UA mall Monday morning

In the post, Ally Miller said she was "proud to be white" and would make no apologies for it. What made the post inflammatory to many people was the timing.
A local father is speaking out after his teenage son nearly fell victim to what he calls a “disturbing scam” as he tried to sell perfume on-line. “It really bothers me that they would prey upon a 14-year-old child – especially my child,” Chris Rasmussen said.
"We were stunned," said Flandrau's Associate Director of Communications Shipherd Reed.
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who has taken criticism from President Donald Trump recently, will not be attending the President's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday.
A portion of Cortaro Farms Road is getting an $18.8 million face lift and the project will go on at the same time as the work on Ina Road.
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."
The Bay County, Florida Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about a homicide that involved multiple people from the Auburn, Alabama area.
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
