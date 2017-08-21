Deputies ask for help finding dangerous suspect in attempted armed robbery

The man is suspected of showing a gun while demanding money from a staff member at a Jack in the Box at 2985 W. Valencia Road on July 31. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The suspect is described as Hispanic or Native American with a dark complexion, in his 40s with a medium build. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a dangerous suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a southwest-side restaurant in July.

According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the suspect is described as Hispanic or Native American with a dark complexion, in his 40s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls hat, white shirt over his shoulders, blue striped polo-style shirt and jeans.

He is suspected of showing a gun while demanding money from a staff member at a Jack in the Box at 2985 W. Valencia Road on July 31. The suspect fled with no money after the staff member walked away from him.

Detectives consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 88-CRIME or online at 88CRIME.org.

