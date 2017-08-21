Deputies ask for help finding dangerous suspect in attempted armed robbery

The suspect, considered armed and dangerous, fled with no money.
As Julie VanderWeken was coming home from the store, she caught a man stealing mail in broad daylight near Laguna and 15th.
Following a weekend of racial clashes in Virginia, Arizona civil rights leaders have been demanding the removal of Confederate memorials around our state.
The possibility of President Donald Trump pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has led to criticism that it would contradict a key theme in the immigration debate.
Police are investigating a local mobile mechanic, who is allegedly operating under a fake business license. Multiple people have come forward to say he's ripped them off.
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."
The Bay County, Florida Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about a homicide that involved multiple people from the Auburn, Alabama area.
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
