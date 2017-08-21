Cortaro Farms Road improvement project gets green light

A portion of Cortaro Farms Road is getting an $18.8 million face lift and the project will go on at the same time as the work on Ina Road.
A portion of Cortaro Farms Road is getting an $18.8 million face lift and the project will go on at the same time as the work on Ina Road.
Pima County road conditions as of 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
Pima County road conditions as of 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
As drivers experience obstruction of sunlight when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, AAA would like to offer the following dos and don’ts for drivers.
As drivers experience obstruction of sunlight when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, AAA would like to offer the following dos and don’ts for drivers.
KOLD News 13 investigated the impact so many are seeing behind the wheel and inside local businesses during the Project Ina Road construction project.
KOLD News 13 investigated the impact so many are seeing behind the wheel and inside local businesses during the Project Ina Road construction project.
Don't worry if you missed the previous car seat safety class, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is hosting another class Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Don't worry if you missed the previous car seat safety class, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is hosting another class Wednesday, Sept. 13.
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."
The Bay County, Florida Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about a homicide that involved multiple people from the Auburn, Alabama area.
The Bay County, Florida Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about a homicide that involved multiple people from the Auburn, Alabama area.
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.