Cortaro Farms Road improvement project gets green light

A portion of Cortaro Farms Road is getting an $18.8 million face lift.

The project is slated to be completed by fall 2018.

That's not great news for everyone already dealing with the Ina Road interchange project and the extra traffic on Orange Grove.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the contract for the Cortaro Farms Road improvements.

County officials said they could not delay the Cortaro Farms Road work until Ina Road was done because it "would likely have resulted in loss of funding for the project."

Some of the improvements for Cortaro Farms Road, from Camino De Oeste to Thornydale Road, include adding lanes, curbed medians, drain systems, retaining and noise walls, traffic signals, landscaping, signing and pavement markings.

Pima County said funding for the project came primarily through state sources, with additional funds coming from county impact fees and the county allocation of Highway User Revenue Funds.

The county will host a public meeting to talk about the construction plan at Quail Run Elementary School from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The Pima County Department of Transportation said it will keep one lane in each direction open on Cortaro Farms Road and maintain access to side streets, businesses, schools and home.

