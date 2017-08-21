Pima Co. Supervisor Ally Miller a no show for 1st meeting after controversial comment

Sign calling for Ally Miller to apologize and resign. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller was a no-show for the first board meeting following a controversial Facebook post last week.

In the post, Miller said she was "proud to be white" and would make no apologies for it.

What made the post inflammatory to many people was the timing.

It was made as tensions began to rise during a neo-Nazi and White Supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last week.

While Miller decided not to show up, many critics did.

One of those, 57-year-old Kathi Rush, who carried the biggest and most prominent sign at the meeting.

It asked for Miller to apologize and resign.

"I have never come to a public forum ever to speak out in my life," the former teacher said. "I've never, ever in my life done this because I've never felt this strongly."

Her feelings were sharpened when she responded on Facebook to some of her supporters.

"I said shame on you Ally Miller is exactly what I said in a very respective way," she said. "I was called a "bleeping" idiot and this was all in caps THIS WILL NOT END WELL."

More than two dozen others had their say as well, in the call to the audience portion of the meeting.

"I don't want her apologies, we don't want her apologies, we want justice," said Najima Rainey, a local activist.

That justice would likely be a removal from office, a power the board does not have.

However, in response the calls for censure and resignation, the board felt compelled to acknowledge the audience.

"I would direct the county attorney to prepare a memorandum that outlines what the board's authority is in this instance," said board chair Sharon Bronson. "What ability we have to censure Supervisor Miller for those remarks."

Bronson has asked staff to come back before the Sept. 5 meeting in order to add it to the agenda.

However, a majority of the board must vote to make the memorandum pubic before it can be released.

A request to Miller for a response went unanswered.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.