SAVAHCS to host community mental health summit

Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System Community Mental Health Summit brings together key stakeholders in the community with the purpose of enhancing the mental health and well-being of Veterans and their family members through increased collaboration between the VA and the community.
Sen. John McCain's packed agenda while on break from Congress in Arizona has hardly been the schedule of a typical brain cancer patient - or even someone about to turn 81.
Sen John McCain's daughter has positive words about her father's fight against cancer.
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.
