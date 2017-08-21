SAVAHCS to host community mental health summit - Tucson News Now

SAVAHCS to host community mental health summit

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) hosting annual Community Mental Health Summit on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, building 4 at 3601 South 6th Ave.

The SAVAHCS Community Mental Health Summit brings together key stakeholders in the community with the purpose of enhancing the mental health and well-being of Veterans and their family members through increased collaboration between the VA and the community. The goal is to engage in active dialogue on how the community in Southern Arizona can address the mental health care needs of Veterans and their families.  
 
The topics covered in this year’s Mental Health Summit will be an overview of Be Connected Arizona, an Arizona statewide effort to strengthen access and support for service members, Veterans, and their families, same day access to Mental Health services at the Tucson VA, and suicide prevention.

The summit is open to all organizations interested in helping meet the mental health needs of Veterans and their families, for more information about the Mental Health Summit, contact Bonner Raskob, LCSW at (520) 792-1450 extension 6595 or email  Tucson.MentalHealthSummit@va.gov.

