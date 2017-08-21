UAPD deploying more officers to enforce traffic laws around campus

The University of Arizona Police Department kicked off its two week long traffic education and enforcement program Monday.

Officers will be at six highly congested areas around campus to watch for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists breaking traffic laws.

"We stop and educate them on the laws here in Arizona and we give them a warning," said Rene Hernandez, public information officer with UAPD.

Hernandez said this program is a way for everyone to learn the rules of the road, even those who may be from out of state.

"We want to really go and educate really hard and stern at the beginning of the year to try and develop those good habits so people understand the laws and break those bad habits," Hernandez said.

Chandler Donald, a junior a the UA, said he's glad to see that UAPD is watching out for everyone's safety.

Donald said he's well aware of just how congested and hectic the roads are during the start of the semester.

"You see lots of like people running into each other, really congested areas, cars being stopped at a crosswalk for way longer than they should be," he said.

He has taken a couple of tumbles too.

"It's happened like twice that I've fallen to the ground on my long board, but out of three years that's not too bad," Donald said.

Locations

Cherry Ave/University Blvd

4th St./Highland Ave

2nd St. Highland Ave

2nd St./Olive

Warren/Highland/Olive tunnels

6th St. between Warren Ave and Tyndall Ave

Dates and Times

August 21: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 22: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 23: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 24: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 25: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 28: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 29: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 30: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 31: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

September 1: 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

