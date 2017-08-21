TPD asking for public's help to locate missing boy

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing Tucson boy.

11-year-old Alonzo de la Cruz was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at 315 East Prince Road. According to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department Alonzo did not get on the school bus for home.

Alonzo is 5-foot-5, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and light-colored shorts. He has a green and black tortoise shell color backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

