Dozens celebrate Tucson's 242nd Birthday downtown

Dozens came together on Monday night to celebrate Tucson’s 242nd Birthday at the Presidio Museum in downtown.

“My husband’s great grandfather Jose Gallino Taos was one of the early Presidio soldiers,” attendee, Patricia Benton said.

For Benton, this is a birthday party she holds close to her heart. She comes every year to reflect on her heritage.

“It’s always going to be the Old Pueblo to me,” Benton said.

Presidio Garrison reenactors, like Rudy Byrd, take pride in bringing history to life. He packed the replica cannon similar to the ones used in the founding of Tucson in 1775.

“It just happens to be that we’re only using a powder charge because county risk management frowns on our firing of live ammunition,” Byrd said with a laugh.

Byrd said the toughest part about Monday was wearing the authentic uniform in the August heat.

“It’s hot. It’s pretty warm because it’s solid wool,” Byrd said.

The night was full of dancing and Mariachi music as City leaders presented the six flags that have flown over our city throughout its history. Attendee, Shari Murphy created a colorful outfit just for the occasion.

“The weather, and the mountains and the saguaros – I love everything about Tucson,” Murphy said.

For Benton, she hopes this birthday tradition will continue for years to come.

“I want my granddaughters to be able to come here when they’re older and celebrate,” Benton said.

