TUSD expected to announce their pick for superintendent

According to the award presentation, Senator Flake acted "without regard for his own safety, potentially exposing himself to further damage" as he helped Congressman Steve Scalise who was critically wounded by a high power rifle gunshot.
A federal judge in Tucson has ruled that an ethnic studies ban in Arizona that shuttered a popular Mexican-American program was enacted with racial discrimination.
The Southeastern AZ DUI Task Force targeted 30 businesses in Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Benson, and Tombstone based off previous enforcement of liquor violations, complaints from citizens, and several additional factors.
During Tuesday’s night school board meeting, the board is expected to choose who they would like to run the district. Their pick is just the first step.
11-year-old Alonzo de la Cruz had last been seen at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at 315 East Prince Road, detectives found him on Tuesday, he had been staying with a relative.
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.
What would you do with a few hundred million?
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.
