TUSD expected to announce their pick for superintendent

After a comprehensive search, Tucson Unified School District is one step closer to having a new superintendent.

During Tuesday night's school board meeting, the board is expected to choose who they would like to run the district.

Their pick is just the first step. The person chosen has to agree to the contract before anything becomes official.

Dr. Nic Clement, search consultant, said the goal is to have everything finalized by the beginning of next week. The four people in the running spent last week in interviews and participating in public forums.

“There is not a perfect way to do these forums but I think the goal was to get stakeholder feedback,” said Clement. “For them to get the opportunity to not only listen to the candidates but they have the opportunity to give feedback.”

Tucson News Now will be attending Tuesday night’s meeting and will air the decision on-air and online.

It is possible the board doesn’t select any of the candidates or the person they choose doesn’t agree to the contract. If either of those scenarios happens, it is up to the board to decide what they want to do next.

