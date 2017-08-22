TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The Douglas Fire Department said an early morning fire damaged the Denny's restaurant on Fifth Street. DFD said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen with a deep fryer.
The night was full of dancing and Mariachi music as city leaders presented the six flags that have flown over our city throughout its history. Attendee Shari Murphy created a colorful outfit just for the occasion.
"We stop and educate them on the laws here in Arizona and we give them a warning," said Rene Hernandez, public information officer with UAPD.
Tucson police are investigating the homicide that happened early Monday morning, Aug. 21, in the 4400 block of East 28th Street.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System Community Mental Health Summit brings together key stakeholders in the community with the purpose of enhancing the mental health and well-being of veterans and their family members through increased collaboration between the VA and the community.
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.
Detectives are on the scene where the body of a small child was discovered today, August 21 around 3 p.m.
