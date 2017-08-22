TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. UPDATE: Tucson police release name of victim in south-side homicide

Tucson police are investigating the homicide that happened early Monday morning, Aug. 21 in the 4400 block of East 28th Street.

.@Tucson_Police says it happened at 4:35a. Fire Dept got a call for medical assistance, they found a man w/ obvious signs of trauma #tucson pic.twitter.com/TAcxv5w3rg — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) August 21, 2017

According to a TPD news release, officers found 33-year-old Greg Ridgley with apparent gunshot wounds inside the home on 28th Street. The officers rendered aid and called paramedics.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, they can remain anonymous.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2vaSHK4



2. UAPD deploying more officers to enforce traffic laws around campus

The University of Arizona Police Department kicked off its two week long traffic education and enforcement program Monday.

Officers will be at six highly congested areas around campus to watch for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists breaking traffic laws.

"We stop and educate them on the laws here in Arizona and we give them a warning," said Rene Hernandez, public information officer with UAPD.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2xoqeBu



3. Remains of sailors found on USS McCain

The remains of some of the missing sailors have been found in a compartment of the USS John S. McCain.

Admiral Scott Swift, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, said Tuesday morning that U.S. Navy and Marine divers found some remains in sealed compartments.

The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday, leaving 10 sailors missing and five sailors injured.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2xoM9Iy



HAPPENING TODAY

President Trump will hold a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Those interested in going can get tickets here.

The Phoenix Convention Center is located at 100 N. Third Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says we'll see a few isolated storms possible later in the day.

Otherwise mostly sunny and near 100 degrees.

