Douglas Denny's closed after fire

By Tucson News Now Staff
Denny's in Douglas, AZ (Source: Google Street View) Denny's in Douglas, AZ (Source: Google Street View)
DOUGLAS, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Douglas Fire Department said an early morning fire damaged the Denny's restaurant on Fifth Street on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

DFD said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen with a deep fryer. 

Shift Captain Al Hurtado said no one was hurt and no customers were in the restaurant when the fire started just after midnight.

No word how much damage was caused, but the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

