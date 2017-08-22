Impact of Trump rally on Arizona's agenda

11-year-old Alonzo de la Cruz was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at 315 East Prince Road.
David Eppihimer is the Pima County Republican Chairman. He says President Trump's speech on the new Afghanistan war strategy turned the page.
The Douglas Fire Department said an early morning fire damaged the Denny's restaurant on Fifth Street. DFD said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen with a deep fryer.
The night was full of dancing and Mariachi music as city leaders presented the six flags that have flown over our city throughout its history. Attendee Shari Murphy created a colorful outfit just for the occasion.
"We stop and educate them on the laws here in Arizona and we give them a warning," said Rene Hernandez, public information officer with UAPD.
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.
What would you do with a few hundred million?
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
A third person is now behind bars, reportedly in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Marcellus Williams Sr. was scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens halted it after DNA raised questions about Williams' guilt.
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.
