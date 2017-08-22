PACC looking for a few good volunteers for Labor Day dog walk

Wondering how you're going to spend your Labor Day holiday? How about walking with a few furry friends? Pima Animal Care Center is hoping to sign up 200 volunteers to help walk the dogs they have in their shelter.
This weekend is your best chances to find your "forever" friend at the Pima Animal Care Center, thanks to the "Clear the Shelters" event.
Looking for the "purrfect" feline companion? This Saturday, Aug. 19, might just be the best time, as the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is participating in the Clear the Shelter campaign.
A North Dakota man adopted Wilbur the goose at a gas station and has since raised the bird that is more like a faithful pet.
Audri the heifer and her human, 15-year-old Mitchell Miner, didn't win the blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, but a photo of the pair definitely won the internet.
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.
What would you do with a few hundred million?
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.
