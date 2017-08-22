PACC looking for a few good volunteers for Labor Day dog walk

Wondering how you're going to spend your Labor Day holiday? How about walking with a few furry friends?

Pima Animal Care Center is hoping to sign up 200 volunteers to help walk the dogs they have in their shelter. The event will take place on Monday, Sept. 4 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the main shelter 4000 North Silverbell Road.

Volunteers, must be over the age of 15, and can register online by clicking HERE or heading to the PACC volunteer page. Registration will end as soon as 200 participants have signed up, or by Friday, Sept. 1 whichever happens first. Do not delay, volunteer slots fill up quickly.

The day of the event, volunteer dog walkers are encouraged to bring water, wear close-toe shoes, and dress in clothes they don't mind getting dirty.

To speed up check-in, which begins at 6:30 a.m., participants should fill out their volunteer waiver ahead of time, as walking begins at 7 a.m.

PACC Volunteer Waiver by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Due to the construction of PACC’s new facility, staff encourages folks to park anywhere they can, including the adjacent Christopher Columbus Park. The walk will conclude by 9 a.m.

To learn more about other volunteer opportunities at the shelter, visit PACC’s volunteer webpage.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.