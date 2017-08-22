Sen. Jeff Flake awarded Pima Co. Sheriff's Citizen Medal

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was awarded the Pima County Sheriff's Citizen Medal for his heroic actions during a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Washington D.C. June 14.

According to the award presentation, Senator Flake acted "without regard for his own safety, potentially exposing himself to further damage" as he helped Congressman Steve Scalise who was critically wounded by a high power rifle gunshot.

Sheriff's Citizen Medal:

On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, several members of Congress were holding baseball practice near Washington D.C. in anticipation of the upcoming, annual Congressional charity baseball game. As the group practiced on their customary baseball field a gunman opened fire on them and wounded five people, including two police officers and Congressman Steve Scalise.

United States Senator Jeff Flake from Arizona was among the players at the practice. During the initial barrage of gunfire, he sought cover in a dugout on the baseball field. While in the dugout, Senator Flake assisted with treating Congressional Aide Zack Barth, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Direct pressure and a tourniquet were applied to the wound to minimize blood loss.

Senator Flake then ran over to where Congressman Scalise lay wounded in the outfield with a critical gunshot wound to the pelvis. Senator Flake initially used his hands to apply direct pressure to the high caliber rifle wound, again staunching the blood loss in an effort to save Congressman Scalise’s life. Others joined Senator Flake in his efforts and used gauze to slow the blood loss and stabilized his injury until medical assistance arrived. Congressman Scalise underwent surgery and is expected to recover from his wounds.

Without regard for his safety, Senator Flake went to the assistance of a wounded colleague, potentially exposing himself to further danger during this dynamic, still unfolding situation. His quick actions and decisiveness were undoubtedly a benefit to stabilizing both the situation and the victims on the baseball field that day.

Senator Flake’s selfless actions on the morning of June 14th, were in the finest traditions of our Country, the State of Arizona, and Pima County.

For his exemplary service, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department hereby presents United States Senator Jeff Flake with the Sheriff’s Citizen Medal.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department ~ Mark D. Napier, Sheriff

Flake Citation 2017 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Flake talked about seeing dirt fly as the bullets hit the infield dirt next to the dugout where he was attending to a Congressional Aide who was shot in the leg.

He credited the Capitol Police for saving his life as he was helping others. Flake sees the events as endemic of what is going on the America right now.

"Why, why?" he asked. "Who could look at a field of middle aged members of Congress and see the enemy."

He said "it's an issue we have to deal with as a country."

But right now, Flake is dealing with other issues on the home front. He's been in a long running feud with the President of the United States for some time now.

"It's been a long summer, obviously," Flake said of the President's tweets which have called him "weak and toxic."

In what would be a departure from protocol, the President is expected to endorse his GOP primary opponent Kelli Ward.

"That's up to him," Flake said. "I have a race to run and I'm doing that."

Flake will not attend Trump's Phoenix rally, arguing it has nothing to do with his politics but the fact "it's a campaign rally, not an official event."

"I wouldn't read too much into that," he said.

Still, through it all Flake said "the President is always welcome in Arizona."

But he hopes there is no violence and emotions are held in check.

"I think the language we use, the rhetoric we use, obviously I'm a fierce partisan at times when we argue policy but it ought to end there," he said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.