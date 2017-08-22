Sen. Jeff Flake awarded Pima Co. Sheriff's Citizen Medal

We are currently working hard to make sure DIRECTV customers continue to have access to KOLD without interruption. But there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop this station from their system. We're committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.
After a comprehensive search, Tucson Unified School District has announced their choice for superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.
Jerry Fischer, the Chief Operating Officer for HSL Properties, released a study recently commissioned by the company to the Rio Nuevo Board, which shows downtown Tucson can support a convention hotel.
According to the award presentation, Senator Flake acted "without regard for his own safety, potentially exposing himself to further damage" as he helped Congressman Steve Scalise who was critically wounded by a high power rifle gunshot.
A federal judge in Tucson has ruled that an ethnic studies ban in Arizona that shuttered a popular Mexican-American program was enacted with racial discrimination.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Mississippi's flag contains the Confederate battle emblem. Because of that, images from Charlottesville are lighting a new fire for activists wanting to take it down.
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.
