Four Cochise County businesses cited for sale of alcohol to minors

Four businesses in Cochise County have been cited for sale of alcohol to minors, according to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

The Southeastern AZ DUI Task Force targeted 30 businesses in Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Benson, and Tombstone based off previous enforcement of liquor violations, complaints from citizens, and several additional factors.

Four teams made up of officers from the Sierra Vista Police Department, deputies from Cochise County, and deputies from the Tombstone Marshal's Office worked on the Covert Underage Buyers (CUB) detail on Saturday, Aug. 19, in cooperation with the AZ Governor's Office of Highway Safety and the AZ Department of Liquor Licenses and Control and with the assistance of nine CUBs.

The following businesses sold or furnished alcohol to the underage volunteers and were appropriately charged, according to the CCSO release:

Conoco Gas Station, 101 Ruppe Ave., Bisbee Sunset Grill, 2047 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista Hana Tokyo Restaurant & Bar, 1633 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista Shell Gas Station, I-10/Hwy 90, Benson

According to the news release the remaining 26 businesses acted appropriately by checking the CUB’s identification card, which clearly indicated he or she was under 21.

“Through enforcement and education, the CUB program seeks to ensure businesses train their employees to properly check identification when customers purchase alcohol,” said SVPD Cpl. Tim Wachtel, coordinator of the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force.

