Four Cochise County businesses cited for sale of alcohol to minors

The Southeastern AZ DUI Task Force targeted 30 businesses in Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Benson, and Tombstone based off previous enforcement of liquor violations, complaints from citizens, and several additional factors.
Local lawyers will be offering free legal information in civil and family law, during the semiannual Court Night event sponsored by the Superior Court in Pima County and the Pima County Bar Association.
Tucson police are investigating the homicide that happened early Monday morning, Aug. 21, in the 4400 block of East 28th Street.
The suspect, considered armed and dangerous, fled with no money.
As Julie VanderWeken was coming home from the store, she caught a man stealing mail in broad daylight near Laguna and 15th.
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.
What would you do with a few hundred million?
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.
