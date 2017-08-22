The future of Hotel Arizona - Tucson News Now

The future of Hotel Arizona

(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Hotel Arizona, a downtown landmark that has been closed for six years, has taken the first steps to re-opening and serving as a convention hotel.

Jerry Fischer, the Chief Operating Officer for HSL Properties, released a study recently commissioned by the company to the Rio Nuevo Board, which shows downtown Tucson can support a convention hotel.

Hotel Arizona is now at 390 guest rooms, but that may drop as the hotel is refurbished and some rooms are made into suites. Fischer said it will remain in the 300 room range.

The Rio Nuevo Board voted unanimously to take title to the hotel, then lease it back to the developer for 25 years. The board will forgive some portion of the tax revenue, generally 25 percent, for the duration of the contract.

Fischer said the company has also been in talks with the Hilton hotel chain which he said has signed a letter of intent to brand the hotel.

The cost of renovations will be somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 million.

The developer would like to have it open for paying customers by the start of the Gem Show in 2019.

Mark Irvin, who has been on the Rio Nuevo Board for seven years, has spent the past six years trying to find a way to work a deal to get it open again.

The economy and booming downtown he said, provides the right moment.

"The district goes from a hotel that is generating zero to a hotel which is generating really nice taxes," he said. "It goes from nothing to something."

The hotel is in the Rio Nuevo taxing district which means it will benefit from all the taxes derived from the property and guests.

It's not a done deal yet, as there are some issues to work out with the city, but Irvin feels those are such that a deal is very likely.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: KOLD committed to staying on DIRECTV

    THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: KOLD committed to staying on DIRECTV

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-08-22 21:44:38 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    We are currently working hard to make sure DIRECTV customers continue to have access to KOLD without interruption. But there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop this station from their system. We're committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.  

    We are currently working hard to make sure DIRECTV customers continue to have access to KOLD without interruption. But there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop this station from their system. We're committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.  

  • TUSD announces Dr. Gabriel Trujillo as next superintendent

    TUSD announces Dr. Gabriel Trujillo as next superintendent

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-08-23 01:43:16 GMT
    Dr. Gabriel Trujillo (Source: Tucson Unified School District)Dr. Gabriel Trujillo (Source: Tucson Unified School District)

    After a comprehensive search, Tucson Unified School District has announced their choice for superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.

    After a comprehensive search, Tucson Unified School District has announced their choice for superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.

  • The future of Hotel Arizona

    The future of Hotel Arizona

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-08-23 01:29:43 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Jerry Fischer, the Chief Operating Officer for HSL Properties, released a study recently commissioned by the company to the Rio Nuevo Board, which shows downtown Tucson can support a convention hotel.

    Jerry Fischer, the Chief Operating Officer for HSL Properties, released a study recently commissioned by the company to the Rio Nuevo Board, which shows downtown Tucson can support a convention hotel.

    •   
Powered by Frankly