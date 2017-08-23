At least four arrested after protest outside President Trump's rally turns violent

President Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a rally in Arizona, but he's also likely to hear some protests over his immigration policies and his comments about Charlottesville.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wave to supporters from Air Force One at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

What started out calm soon turned into chaos following President Donald Trump's rally in Phoenix Tuesday night.

Police said they began deploying pepper balls and tear gas into the crowd around 9 p.m., reportedly because people were throwing rocks and bottles at police.

It all happened in the area of Second Street and Van Buren in downtown Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Howard, spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department, gas was also released by the crowds.

At least four people were arrested on charges ranging from assaulting an officer to criminal damage.

PPD Chief Jeri L. Williams said tens of thousands protested peacefully and it was a small group that caused problems by breaking barriers and shooting gas at police

Despite the chaos, there were no major injuries.

Police arrest this woman outside the @POTUS #Trump rally in #Phoenix following protest. Officer wouldn't say what she did. pic.twitter.com/SafFOSsJG1 — Dan Marries (@DanMarriesKOLD) August 23, 2017

Heard two loud bangs from where we were editing tonight's story. Walking towards what appears to be teargas. People walking away say it is pic.twitter.com/NEBTNEa327 — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) August 23, 2017

Earlier Tuesday, it looked as if Trump's rally would turn out to be a peaceful event.

As the event first got underway, Phoenix police said there had been "no arrests or significant incidents."

But that all changed as the crowds began to spill out of the convention center, and people reportedly started throwing things at police.

An organizer of one of the largest protests said his group did not start the violence.

"It was peaceful," Carlos Garcia of Puente Arizona told our Mike Watkiss. "We started getting shot at by rubber bullets."

Police said the tear gas was only deployed in response to provocation from protesters hurling things at them.

Capt. Rob McDade, spokesman for Phoenix Fire Department, said that as of 6 p.m. they had treated 48 people for heat-related problems, most of them for dehydration. Of those, two were adult women who were taken to a hospital for further evaluation, he said. At least two police officers were also treated for heat-related problems.

State Democratic leaders urged people who wanted to show their opposition to the president's policies to gather at a city-designated free speech zone near the site of the rally.

The message to protesters echoed those coming from law enforcement and Stanton. Stanton said he expects protesters to be "civil, respectful and peaceful." Police Chief Jeri Williams said First Amendment rights will be supported, but criminal conduct will be swiftly addressed.

Some of Trump's supporters were so keen to see the president that they began queuing up before dawn for the 7 p.m. rally.

"It's been on a bucket list of mine, since he became the president," said Kingman resident Diane Treon, who arrived at 4 a.m. "I wished I had attended one of his campaign rallies before he became president, and I wanted to go to the inauguration. And truthfully it was the protests that kept me away."

Treon said she wishes protesters "would be a little more peaceful instead of violently rioting, which is happening in so many places" but isn't overly worried.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

