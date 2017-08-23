At least four arrested after protest outside President Trump's rally turns violent

President Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a rally in Arizona, but he's also likely to hear some protests over his immigration policies and his comments about Charlottesville.
What started out as calm soon turned to chaos, as people outside the building where President Trump spoke in Phoenix began throwing rocks and bottles at police officers.
We are currently working hard to make sure DIRECTV customers continue to have access to KOLD without interruption. But there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop this station from their system. We're committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.
After a comprehensive search, Tucson Unified School District has announced their choice for superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.
Jerry Fischer, the Chief Operating Officer for HSL Properties, released a study recently commissioned by the company to the Rio Nuevo Board, which shows downtown Tucson can support a convention hotel.
According to the award presentation, Senator Flake acted "without regard for his own safety, potentially exposing himself to further damage" as he helped Congressman Steve Scalise who was critically wounded by a high power rifle gunshot.
