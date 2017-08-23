TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. President Trump visits Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) - President Donald Trump is blaming the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists that led to the killing of a counter-protester.

Not only does the media give a platform to hate groups, but the media turns a blind eye to the gang violence on our streets! pic.twitter.com/Mau0B1qYIP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2017

Trump opened his political rally in Phoenix with a call for unity, saying, "What happened in Charlottesville strikes at the core of America and tonight, this entire arena stands united in forceful condemnation of the thugs that perpetrated hatred and violence."

But he quickly trained his ire on the media, shouting that he "openly called for healing unity and love" in the immediate aftermath of Charlottesville and claiming the media had misrepresented him. He read from his three responses to the violence — getting more animated with each one.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2veBrnn



2. TUSD announces Dr. Gabriel Trujillo as next superintendent

After a comprehensive search, Tucson Unified School District has announced their choice for superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.

This is just the first step, now Dr. Trujillo has to agree to the contract before anything becomes official.

Dr. Nic Clement, search consultant, said the goal is to have everything finalized by the beginning of next week. The four candidates spent last week in interviews and participating in public forums

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2wnpGik



3. The future of Hotel Arizona

The Hotel Arizona, a downtown landmark that has been closed for six years, has taken the first steps to re-opening and serving as a convention hotel.

Jerry Fischer, the Chief Operating Officer for HSL Properties, released a study recently commissioned by the company to the Rio Nuevo Board, which shows downtown Tucson can support a convention hotel.

Hotel Arizona is now at 390 guest rooms, but that may drop as the hotel is refurbished and some rooms are made into suites. Fischer said it will remain in the 300 room range.

The cost of renovations will be somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 million.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2xsufoB



HAPPENING TODAY

The Powerball jackpot sits at $700 million.

It's the second largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The prize is so big because no one has matched all six numbers in more than two months.

The prize is so big because no one has matched all six numbers in more than two months.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says there's a slight chance of morning rain, but a better chance of scattered storms will be in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the upper 90s.

