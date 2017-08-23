Meghan McCain slams man at Trump rally who called for her father's death

Meghan McCain defended her father on Twitter after a supporter of President Donald Trump reportedly called for her father's death outside of Mr. Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Meghan McCain defended her father on Twitter after a supporter of President Donald Trump reportedly called for her father's death outside of Mr. Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
What started out as calm soon turned to chaos, as people outside the building where President Trump spoke in Phoenix began throwing rocks and bottles at police officers.
What started out as calm soon turned to chaos, as people outside the building where President Trump spoke in Phoenix began throwing rocks and bottles at police officers.
We are currently working hard to make sure DIRECTV customers continue to have access to KOLD without interruption. But there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop this station from their system. We're committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.
We are currently working hard to make sure DIRECTV customers continue to have access to KOLD without interruption. But there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop this station from their system. We're committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.
After a comprehensive search, Tucson Unified School District has announced their choice for superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.
After a comprehensive search, Tucson Unified School District has announced their choice for superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and hurricane-force winds.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and hurricane-force winds.
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
The pigs were given a six-month stay of execution when they were rescued from the burning barn.
The pigs were given a six-month stay of execution when they were rescued from the burning barn.
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.