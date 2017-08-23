Meghan McCain slams man at Trump rally who called for her father's death

Meghan McCain defended her father on Twitter after a supporter of President Donald Trump reportedly called for her father's death outside of Mr. Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Journalist David Catanese tweeted that he witnessed a Trump supporter shouting "McCain needs to die now."

This Trump supporter is shouting at protestors: "McCain needs to die now!" pic.twitter.com/pwjogHfYgH — David Catanese (@davecatanese) August 22, 2017

Meghan McCain responded on Twitter saying: " I wouldn't wish seeing this about your own father on my worst enemy. May God help these people who inflict such cruelty in the world."

I wouldn't wish seeing this about your own father on my worst enemy. May God help these people who inflict such cruelty in the world. https://t.co/2wV3yFI1Hn — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 23, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.