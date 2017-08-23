Pet Pals: Meet Tonka!

Today's Pet Pal is Tonka!

This sweet, 6-year-old Mastiff mix is quite the gentle giant!

Tonka is affectionate and loves everyone. She's good with older kids and other dogs, but will need an introduction before adoption.

If you'd like to take Tonka home call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088 or visit hssaz.org.

HSSAZ will also host their second annual Putt for Paws Golf Tournament on September 9.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/2vfVguF.

