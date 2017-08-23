White House readies paperwork for potential Arpaio pardon

The White House has prepared paperwork and talking points for President Trump to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, according to a CNN report.

A White House official told CNN that talking points will be sent to surrogates if Arpaio is pardoned.

One of the talking points is that Arpaio spent 50 years in military service.

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt of court last month, the culmination of a federal trial that was years in the making.

The judge found Arpaio disobeyed a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. The judge later found his officers were racially profiling Latinos.

During his rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday night, Trump said he didn't want to pardon Arpaio because he didn't want "to cause any controversy."

Trump said he was found guilty of criminal contempt for "just doing his job."

He added, "I think he's going to be just fine."

Arpaio told 3TV/CBS 5 on the phone that he was very humbled by the comments.

"With all the tensions that's [sic] going on, what they are trying to do to him, I felt good on his comments," Arpaio said.

He said he had no idea that Trump was going to say those comments and didn't say if he will reach out to the White House.

When asked what will happen next, Arpaio said, "Let nature take its course."

