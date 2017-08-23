ACTION DAY: Wednesday holds potential for heavy rain, damaging wind, blowing dust

The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team has made Wednesday, Aug. 23, a First Alert Action Day for the potential of heavy rain, damaging wind, and blowing dust along the I-10 corridor between Tucson and Phoenix.

Plenty of moisture is in place across southern Arizona with dew points in the 60s. This combined with sunshine, highs in the upper 90s, and a disturbance pulling northward out of Mexico, will lead to more widespread showers and storms across the area. The best chance for these storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

Stay indoors during thunderstorms and watch for flooded roads while driving. You will always get the latest alerts for your location from our Tucson News Now weather app.

The First Alert Weather Team calls for Action Days on days that the weather may be active enough to significantly affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.

