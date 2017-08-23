ACTION DAY: Wednesday holds potential for heavy rain, damaging wind, blowing dust

The White House has prepared paperwork and talking points for President Trump to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, according to a CNN report.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team has made Wednesday, Aug. 23, a First Alert Action Day for the potential of heavy rain, damaging winds, and blowing dust along the I-10 corridor between Tucson and Phoenix.
Meghan McCain defended her father on Twitter after a supporter of President Donald Trump reportedly called for her father's death outside of Mr. Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday.
What started out as calm soon turned to chaos, as people outside the building where President Trump spoke in Phoenix began throwing rocks and bottles at police officers.
After a comprehensive search, the Tucson Unified School District announced its choice for superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
