Strong storm downs trees in midtown

A strong storm moved through midtown Tuesday night August 22, and brought down several trees.

One tree fell on building 7 at the Talavera Apartments at Flowing Wells Road and Rodger Rd.

Just down the street from the apartment complex, more trees came down at Flowing Well High School.

