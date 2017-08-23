Strong storm downs trees in midtown - Tucson News Now

Strong storm downs trees in midtown

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
A strong storm moved through midtown Tuesday night August 22, and brought down several trees.

One tree fell on building 7 at the Talavera Apartments at Flowing Wells Road and Rodger Rd.

Just down the street from the apartment complex, more trees came down at Flowing Well High School.

