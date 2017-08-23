CARING AMID CRIME: Volunteers help victims cope after chaos

The Victim Services Division volunteer advocates often are at heinous crime scenes, going unnoticed among the officers and detectives.
The University of Arizona is looking to step up security around campus in an effort to keep cars from driving on sidewalks.
Pima County Sheriff Department tells us Chancy Chamblee shot and killed his sister Brenda Doucette on July 13 and later that same day was shot and killed by deputies.
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
The White House has reportedly prepared the paperwork for President Trump to pardon former sheriff Joe Arpaio when he makes the final decision to do so, CNN has learned.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.
