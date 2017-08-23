Prosecutors decline to pursue case against Tucson cop - Tucson News Now

Prosecutors decline to pursue case against Tucson cop

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Attorney's Office has declined to press charges against a Tucson police officer arrested in July.

According to a letter of declination, there is "insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a criminal offense was committed."

According to the Tucson Police Department, Michael Sauber was arrested Sunday, July 30, on charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

The letter states that it is not clear that Sauber intended to place anyone in "reasonable apprehension of physical injury.

The decision came after a review of investigative reports and interviews by the investigating detective and those submitted by Sauber's attorney.

