Group unable to attend president's Phoenix rally holds protest i - Tucson News Now

Group unable to attend president's Phoenix rally holds protest in Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Protesters in Tucson (Source: Tucson News Now) Protesters in Tucson (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A small protest was held in Tucson on Tuesday, Aug. 22, by those who could not attend the rally in Phoenix. 

The group gathered in front of the Pima County Government building at Congress and Church in downtown Tucson. 

A larger group attended President Trump's rally in Phoenix, and what started out as peaceful protests before the rally quickly turned chaotic afterward. 

[READ MORE: At least four arrested after protest outside President Trump's rally turns violent ]

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:21:40 GMT
    Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

  • Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

  • GRAPHIC: Teen arrested for punching teacher in classroom

    GRAPHIC: Teen arrested for punching teacher in classroom

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:19:32 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:19:32 GMT
    Cellphone video captured as teen as he swung at and then beat up his teacher in a classroom. The teen was arrested. (Source: WTMJ/CNN/Javale Nash)Cellphone video captured as teen as he swung at and then beat up his teacher in a classroom. The teen was arrested. (Source: WTMJ/CNN/Javale Nash)

    Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.  

    Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly