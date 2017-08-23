Group unable to attend president's Phoenix rally holds protest in Tucson

A small protest was held in Tucson on Tuesday, Aug. 22, by those who could not attend the rally in Phoenix.

The group gathered in front of the Pima County Government building at Congress and Church in downtown Tucson.

A larger group attended President Trump's rally in Phoenix, and what started out as peaceful protests before the rally quickly turned chaotic afterward.

[READ MORE: At least four arrested after protest outside President Trump's rally turns violent ]

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.