PACC holding Big Top Tent adoption event

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
One of the pups waiting for a forever home at PACC. (Source: Pima County) One of the pups waiting for a forever home at PACC. (Source: Pima County)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima Animal Care Center is holding a "Big Top Tent" adoption event this weekend, from Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 27, to help make room for incoming pets.  

PACC will be offering reduced adoption fees - $10 for adult pets (cats and dogs) and $20 for puppies and kittens.  

Despite the success of the Clear the Shelter adoption event last weekend, in which 150 pets found their forever homes, 653 pets still need homes.

“We’re at our busiest time of year and in desperate need of adopters and foster parents to help us clear kennels to make room for incoming pets,” Kristen Auerbach, PACC director said in a recent news release. 

Each adopted pet (whether cat or dog) will come spayed/neutered, with age appropriate vaccinations, be microchipped and will get a certificate for a free vet visit.  There will be an additional $18 licensing fee for adult dogs.  

PACC’s shelter at 4000 N. Silverbell Road is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend. 

Check out who's available by clicking here: CATS  DOGS 

If you are not able to adopt, but still want to help, visit PACC’s webpage to learn how.

