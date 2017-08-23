PACC low cost vaccination clinic

In need of vaccinations for your pets?

Pima Animal Care Center is holding a low-cost vaccination clinic on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Sahuarita Safeway, 1301 West Duval Mine Road.

Here is the list of what will be available:

Low-cost Vaccination Clinic 8-26-2017 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

For more information click here.

