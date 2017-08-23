Mexican American studies may be coming back to TUSD schools

A student got off a school bus on Wednesday, Aug. 23, walked a short distance and was swept away in a flooded wash, according to officials at Drexel Heights Fire District.
Pima County Sheriff Department tell us, Chancy Chamblee shot and killed his sister Brenda in July and later that same day was shot and killed himself by deputies.
Mexican American Studies may be taught at TUSD again following a judge's ruling that the state law prohibiting it violates the U.S. Constitution.
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night. While the protests were mostly peaceful, four people were arrested after some in the crowd lashed out at police.
A strong storm moved through midtown Tuesday night August 22, and brought down several trees. One tree fell on building 7 at the Talavera Apartments at Flowing Wells Road and Rodger Rd.
There was no winner last Saturday, so the Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, the second-highest in history.
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
