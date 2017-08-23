OVERTIME: Week 1 matchups - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Week 1 matchups

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The high school football season in Arizona kicks into high gear this week.

There are 23 games involving teams from southern Arizona set for Friday, Aug. 25.

For statewide schedules, go HERE.

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 25

Tombstone at Antelope Valley

Thatcher at Benson

Douglas at Bisbee

Shadow Mountain at CDO

Globe at Catalina

Amphi at Cholla

Coolidge at Empire

Buena at Flowing Wells

Willcox at Lordsburg, N.M.

Cienega at Marana

Salpointe at Mountain View

Desert View at Palo Verde

Sunnyside at Pueblo

American Leadership at Pusch Ridge

Dobson at Rincon

Walden Grove at Rio Rico

Sahuarita at Safford

Sabino at Sahuaro

Benjamin Franklin at Santa Rita

Ironwood Ridge at Sunnyslope

San Manuel at Tanque Verde

Catalina Foothills at Tempe

Mountain Ridge at Tucson

