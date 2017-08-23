PCSD searching for two armed robbery suspects

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery from Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The first suspect is described as Hispanic, 18 to 25 years old, 5-feet-5 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, bandana around his neck, a black ECKO shirt, jeans and black shoes. He was also armed with a pistol.

A second suspect is described as Hispanic, 18 to 25 years old, 5-feet-8 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, red shirt and white shoes.

Deputies responded at 4 a.m. Aug. 9 to the Circle K at 2840 West Los Reales Road to the report of an armed robbery. They learned once on scene, that two men entered the store and began taking merchandise from the shelves.

According to a PCSD news release, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk put money in a bag and handed it to the suspect with the gun.

Both suspects then fled the scene in a red SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit a tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to www.88CRIME.org.

