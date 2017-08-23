Chicken skewers recalled due to possible listeria contamination

(Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service)

A Canadian company is recalling 20,446 pounds of imported chicken skewer products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Wednesday, Aug. 23, due to possible listeria contamination.

Expresco Foods, Inc., a Montreal, Quebec business is voluntarily recalling the products after FSIS import inspectors discovered the problem during a routine inspection of foreign shipments. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and Texas.

The fully cooked chicken skewer items were packaged on August 9 and 15, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

1.31-lb. packages of “WEST END CUISINE GRILLED MEDITERRANEAN STYLE CHICKEN SKEWERS HAND-MADE WITH CHICKEN BREAST” containing the UPC code 621588314947 with lot codes: 172562, 172640, 172571 and 172704.

1.09-lb. packages of “EXPRESCO GRILLED Garlic & Herb CHICKEN SKEWERS” containing the UPC code 621588315555 with lot codes: 172563, 172668, 172669 and 172670.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “36” inside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) mark of inspection.

According to the FSIS news release, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to people eating the skewers.

However those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Garry Arpin, Expresco Foods, Inc. Principal Communications Director at (514) 843-2353.

