APP EXTRA: Sights and sounds from the Trump rally, protests in Phoenix

Mexican American Studies may be taught at TUSD again following a judge's ruling that the state law prohibiting it violates the U.S. Constitution.
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night. While the protests were mostly peaceful, four people were arrested after some in the crowd lashed out at police.
A strong storm moved through midtown Tuesday night August 22, and brought down several trees. One tree fell on building 7 at the Talavera Apartments at Flowing Wells Road and Rodger Rd.
Expresco Foods, Inc., a Montreal, Quebec business is voluntarily recalling the products after FSIS import inspectors discovered the problem during a routine inspection of foreign shipments.
The high school football season in kicks into high gear this week with 23 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in a car that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to the Warren County coroner.
Many people use birthdays, while others use lucky numbers or the quick-pick option. There are almost as many ways of choosing lottery numbers as there are chances of winning it.
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.