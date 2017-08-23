APP EXTRA: Sights and sounds from the Trump rally, protests in P - Tucson News Now

APP EXTRA: Sights and sounds from the Trump rally, protests in Phoenix

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
PHOENIX (Tucson News Now) -

Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

While the protests were mostly peaceful, four people were arrested after some in the crowd lashed out at police.

[READ MORE: 4 arrested, 2 officers suffer heat exhaustion after protest turns unruly outside Trump rally]

According to Sgt. John Howard, spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department, some people in the crowd began to throw rocks, bottles and other projectiles at police and someone in the crowd dispersed tear gas in the area.

Howard said the first gas that was dispersed came from someone in the crowd, not from police. Howard also said that some people in the crowd toppled the fencing that was meant to create a safe zone for protesters. 

[RAW VIDEO: Police, mayor talk about post-rally violence]

After the crowd was given a warning to disperse, police used smoke, pepper balls, pepper spray, tear gas and flash bangs to make them disperse. Howard said that no rubber bullets were used by police.

No significant injuries or property damage were reported, Howard said.

Police did make four arrests, three pertaining the protests and one on an unrelated warrant. The three arrested in relation to the protests were 28-year-old Daireus Stokes, 25-year-old Pamela Robertson and 34-year-old Derrick Pacheco. 

Stokes was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault on police, three counts of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest and three counts of threatening and intimidating.

Robertson was arrested for one count of aggravated assault on police and Pacheco was arrested for one count of disorderly conduct. 

According to court documents, Stokes had a handgun with him and threatened officers before he was arrested.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Mexican American studies may be coming back to TUSD schools

    Mexican American studies may be coming back to TUSD schools

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-08-24 01:42:08 GMT

    Mexican American Studies may be taught at TUSD again following a judge's ruling that the state law prohibiting it violates the U.S. Constitution. 

    Mexican American Studies may be taught at TUSD again following a judge's ruling that the state law prohibiting it violates the U.S. Constitution. 

  • APP EXTRA: Sights and sounds from the Trump rally, protests in Phoenix

    APP EXTRA: Sights and sounds from the Trump rally, protests in Phoenix

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-08-24 01:19:31 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night. While the protests were mostly peaceful, four people were arrested after some in the crowd lashed out at police.

    Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night. While the protests were mostly peaceful, four people were arrested after some in the crowd lashed out at police.

  • Strong storm downs trees in midtown

    Strong storm downs trees in midtown

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-08-24 01:00:39 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    A strong storm moved through midtown Tuesday night August 22, and brought down several trees. One tree fell on building 7 at the Talavera Apartments at Flowing Wells Road and Rodger Rd. 

    A strong storm moved through midtown Tuesday night August 22, and brought down several trees. One tree fell on building 7 at the Talavera Apartments at Flowing Wells Road and Rodger Rd. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Mother charged with killing teenage daughter

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-08-23 10:50:33 GMT

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

    Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.

  • Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Solicitor: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to face two counts of murder, other charges

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:21:40 GMT
    Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)Front: Brandon Council (Source: Conway Police), Background: The scene in Greenville, NC where Council was apprehended. (Source: WITN reporter Lynnette Taylor's Facebook Live)

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

    The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed.  Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.

  • Police: Mass shooting at gender reveal party was 'in no way random'

    Police: Mass shooting at gender reveal party was 'in no way random'

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:10:56 GMT
    (Cheyanne Willis/Facebook)(Cheyanne Willis/Facebook)

    The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday. 

    The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly