New documents released in deputy involved shooting - Tucson News Now

New documents released in deputy involved shooting

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Newly released documents are revealing more about the victim in a shooting case Brenda Doucette. She is the sister of Chancy Chamblee.

Pima County Sheriff Department told Tucson News Now that Chancy shot and killed his sister Brenda in July. According to officials the same night he shot his sister, Chancy was shot and killed by a PCSD deputy.

We obtained the autopsy report from the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office. It reveals that Doucette was shot in the chest, and that she also had a cut on her head and bruises on her leg. The toxicology report showed that she tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.

We also obtained records from PCSD on this shooting. It shows that earlier in the day on July 13, deputies were called to Chancy's brother Randy's home for a domestic dispute. Deputies learned that Chancy had shot out the rear window of his sister Brenda's truck, with a BB gun.

We also learned more about the Deputy involved shooting, where Deputy Nathan MeeBoer shot and killed Chamblee.

In the report, the deputies saw Chamblee with multiple injures to his arms, legs and lower stomach area. Those injuries were all reported to be from gunshot wounds. Investigators also found a rifle right next to him.

[READ MORE: Chamblee brother talks fire and deadly deputy shooting]

