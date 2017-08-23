New documents released in deputy involved shooting

Pima County Sheriff Department tell us, Chancy Chamblee shot and killed his sister Brenda in July and later that same day was shot and killed himself by deputies.
The White House has reportedly prepared the paperwork for President Trump to pardon former sheriff Joe Arpaio when he makes the final decision to do so, CNN has learned.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery from Wednesday, Aug. 9.
According to a letter of declination, there is "insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a criminal offense was committed."
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
There was no winner last Saturday, so the Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, the second-highest in history.
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
