Student swept away after getting off school bus

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Twitter/@KelsseyLately)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A student got off a school bus on Wednesday, Aug. 23, walked a short distance and was swept away in a flooded wash, according to Tracy Koslowski, spokeswoman for the Drexel Heights Fire District. 

DHFD responded to an unconscious person call for the San Joaquin and Neal Road area, west of Tucson.  Crews arrived and found the student, a girl had fallen and hit her head.  She was pulled from the water by bystanders.  

Despite hitting her head the girl is ok, according to DHFD. 

