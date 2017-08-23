Student swept away after getting off school bus

A student got off a school bus on Wednesday, Aug. 23, walked a short distance and was swept away in a flooded wash, according to Tracy Koslowski, spokeswoman for the Drexel Heights Fire District.

DHFD responded to an unconscious person call for the San Joaquin and Neal Road area, west of Tucson. Crews arrived and found the student, a girl had fallen and hit her head. She was pulled from the water by bystanders.

Despite hitting her head the girl is ok, according to DHFD.

At least one kid was swept away at a bus stop on San Joaquin north of ajo @whatsuptucson pic.twitter.com/GIarv8yPOo — Kels (@KelsseyLately) August 24, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.