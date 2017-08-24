Playing the lottery goes hi-tech with new app

"They were on the other side of the wash. The girl was down. We couldn't tell what her condition was, but by then there was an adult there trying to help," said Christian Parra, a Marana High School sophomore who was on the bus.
Going to stores and paying cash for lottery tickets could be a thing of the past, with a new app that lets players play from their phones.
Pima County Sheriff Department tell us, Chancy Chamblee shot and killed his sister Brenda in July and later that same day was shot and killed himself by deputies.
Mexican American Studies may be taught at TUSD again following a judge's ruling that the state law prohibiting it violates the U.S. Constitution.
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night. While the protests were mostly peaceful, four people were arrested after some in the crowd lashed out at police.
The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.
