Playing the lottery goes hi-tech with new app

Going to stores and paying cash for lottery tickets could be a thing of the past, with a new app that lets players play from their phones.

While the app is convenient, not everyone is on board.

"I don't think I'd be up for it," said Debbie Evano. She and her husband, Richard don't play the lottery often, but decided to try their luck with the Powerball jackpot.

The Evanos said when they do play, they will stick to the old fashioned way.

"I like the paper thing. I have to make myself go do it. Whereas if it's on the phone, how easy would it be to spend your whole paycheck? Or your next paycheck?"

Unfortunately It's a scenario Catalina Christophe has seen far too often.

"How many times can you do it. How much money can you get? Next thing to you know you don't have food to eat," said Christophe

As a counselor at Camino Real Recovery Center, she says 90 percent of her clients are seeking help for a gambling addiction. And she says times like these, with record breaking jackpots, does little to help them.

"This is a very, very dangerous disorder and Powerball doesn't help," she said.

And now, with an app that makes it even easier to gamble, Christophe said it could mean trouble.

"When you're already addicted this, those things make it worse," said Christophe. "You just push the button and now you don't even have to go to the store." Adding to a problem she says is already far too big.

"You get deeper and deeper and deeper into the hole."

Do you, or someone you know need help? Call 1-800 Next Step.

