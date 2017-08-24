Fans can see Cats at Beanie Bowl

Arizona football invites all fans to attend the annual Beanie Bowl at Arizona Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25. A one-hour autograph session and Meet the Team event will follow on the field.



Admission to the evening of events is free. Stadium concessions will be sold and ticket sales representatives will be available on site to assist fans looking to purchase tickets. Posters, pocket schedules and magnets will be available to pick up while supplies last.



Arizona Stadium (Gate 2) will open at 5 p.m. with the Beanie Bowl slated to begin at 6 p.m. Parking is free in the surrounding surface lots at 5 p.m., while a nominal fee will be required to utilize the Cherry Avenue Parking Garage.



The Beanie Bowl is the Wildcats' annual dress rehearsal for an actual game. Most all components of a game inside Arizona Stadium will be activated, including the Pride of Arizona marching band, cheerleaders, video board production and a public address announcer. A simulated game will take place for 60-90 minutes before fans are invited on the field to get autographs and meet the coaches and players. One item per person may be signed in the autograph lines.



The Wildcats will open their season the following weekend against Northern Arizona. The contest will kick off at 8 p.m. and will be televised live by Pac-12 Networks.



Season tickets are still available and start at $99. Visit ArizonaWildcats.com/fb to review all ticket options and purchase online or call 520-621-CATS.



Arizona Beanie Bowl & Meet the Team Night

Date: Friday, Aug. 25

Location: Arizona Stadium

Admission: Free

Gates Open: 5 p.m. (Gate 2 entry)

Beanie Bowl: 6 p.m.

Meet the Team: 7-7:30 start (lasts one hour)

Parking: Free in surface lots after 5 p.m. (nominal fee in Cherry Garage)

