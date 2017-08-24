OVERTIME: Cholla hosts Amphi in Week 1

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Amphi's David Watson has committed to play football for Rich Rodriguez at Arizona (Photo courtesy: David E. Watson/Facebook).

Our Overtime Game of the Week for Week 1 will be Amphi at Cholla.

It will be the season-opener for the Panthers who are coming off an 8-3 season that saw them qualify for the Conference 4A state playoffs.

Amphi fell 56-7 in the 1st round to eventual state champion Scottsdale Saguaro.

The Panthers were undefeated (4-0) in the Gila Division in 2016. This just one season after they went 0-10.

Amphi is led by lineman David Watson, who is one of the top recruits in the state and has committed to play at UA and running back/defensive back Zulu Deah.

Deah ran for 418 yards last season (5 TD) and added 41 tackles on defense.

Jorge Mendivil (12-20) is in his fourth season as Amphi’s head coach.

The Chargers opened the 2017 season with a 59-21 Week 0 win in Douglas.

Quarterback Jordan Porter produced his second eight-touchdown game in his last three dating back to last season.

The senior threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns while running for 173 yards and three more scores.

AJ Blair caught nine passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

Cholla was led on defense by Matthew Velador who had ten tackles.

Jorge Martinez made all eight of his extra points as well as a 26-yard field goal.

The Chargers are coming off a 1-9 season, the first for Ryan Scherling since he arrived on the job.

Amphi has won five of their last six meetings with the Cholla including a 28-15 home victory in 2016.

