TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. Mayor Rothschild looking for a few good men

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild launched a campaign called Mentor Tucson Youth this week.

He is asking for mentors. He said he is looking for people to donate their time to help a young person through different organizations.

The focus is to get more men involved, especially men with diverse backgrounds, but he said if you have some free time and are open to changing a life, sign up.

2. Students on bus speak out after classmate is swept away in wash

A student got off a school bus on Wednesday, Aug. 23, walked a short distance and was swept away in a flooded wash, according to Tracy Koslowski, spokeswoman for the Drexel Heights Fire District.

According to fellow Marana High School students on the bus, two people, a senior boy and a freshman girl decided to get off a stop early on the bus route and walk home. According to fellow students, the bus driver would not drive through the flooded road.

The boy and girl reached the area, and attempted to walk through the waist-deep wash anyway, the kids said.

According to witnesses, the two students lost their footing and fell under water.

3. Mexican American studies may be coming back to TUSD schools

Mexican American Studies may be taught at TUSD again following a judge's ruling that the state law prohibiting it violates the U.S. Constitution.

The state passed a law in 2010 banning the studies program and instituting a $15 million fine if the district did not shut it down.

The district did but the case, brought by parents and teachers, has been winding its way through the courts for over a year.

District Court Judge A. Wallace Tashima has ruled the law violated the First and 14th Amendments, but has not ruled on an "appropriate remedy."

HAPPENING TODAY

The Phoenix Mercury is recognizing former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords during the half-time of their game with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The women's basketball team is haonoring Giffords for her service in state government and for her time in the U.S. House.

Giffords was seriously injured in January of 2011 after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor meet and greet on the northwest side.

Six people were killed and 12 others were hurt in that shooting.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says today will be mostly sunny with highs near 100 degrees.

There is a slight chance of a few isolated storms in the afternoon.

