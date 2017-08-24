UA police steps up security ahead of football season

The University of Arizona is looking to step up security around campus in an effort to keep cars from driving on sidewalks.

This comes on the heels of the crashes in Barcelona and Charlottesville, Virginia. Vehicles in these events were used like weapons. The drivers plowed into large crowds, killing many.

The University of Arizona Police Department has been looking at ways to keep the campus safer.

One thing the department is thinking about is adding concrete barricades in high traffic areas. “To say that we are going to do this right now…I can’t because we are still evaluating. This isn’t a result of those last few incidents we’ve been looking at this for a while now,” said Brian Seastone, UA Chief of Police.

There are other security measure in the works too, but the chief wasn’t able to talk specifics. “The patterns around the university have changed around the years. There are different uses for different areas. So it really is a comprehensive look,” Seastone said.

Chief Seasone adds that there be heightened security as soon as the first football game at the end of this month, “There will probably be some changes for football season; we are looking at them right now and again we are not going to broadcast whatever they are, but people will probably see them around the first football game.”

