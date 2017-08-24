Apple Annie's Orchard Apple & Chili Event

Get ready for some sweet treats and family fun at Apple Annie's Orchard!



Mandy Kirkendall joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the Apple Harvest Celebration and Green Chili Roast happening this weekend!



Head to the Apple Annie's Apple Harvest Celebration at their fruit orchard at 2081 West Hardy Road in Willcox, AZ, or take part in their Green Chili Roast at the Produce Farm at 6405 West Williams Road, Willcox, AZ.



For more information call (520) 384-2084 or visit http://www.appleannies.com.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.