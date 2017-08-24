CBP officers rescue trafficked tiger cub in California

CBP officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry rescued a trafficked tiger cub (Source: Customs and Border Protection)

Customs and Border Protection said officers rescued a tiger cub at the Otay Mesa port of entry Wednesday morning, Aug. 23.

An 18-year-old man arrived at the port of the entry from Mexico with a 21-year-old male passenger at about 1:30 a.m. The officer on duty referred them to further inspection, and that's when officers found the cub lying on the passenger side floor, according to a release.

CBP said officers held the cub in an animal crate until the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service came for the animal.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife took custody of the cub, and is working with San Diego Zoo Global, a conservation organization, to care for it.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and taken to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego.

Officials did not release his name, but said he is awaiting arraignment.

“CBP officers are often faced with unusual situations,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego. “The CBP officers at the Otay Mesa port of entry met the challenge head on and assisted in preserving the life of this endangered species.”

The United States is a member of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora or CITES.

CITES seeks to protect endangered species by regulating trade of animals and plants, and products made from them.

